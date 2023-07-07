Eckert's Farm announces pick-your-own peaches, vegetables now available

Beginning Friday, July 7, guests can pick their own peaches and vegetables at Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Eckert's Farm in Belleville, Illinois, announced the return of pick-your-own peaches and vegetables beginning on Friday, July 7.

Guests can pick peaches at the Belleville family farm and country store from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Starting Saturday, July 8, guests can also pick peaches at Eckert's Grafton Farm from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Peaches cost $2.49 per pound, according to Eckert's.

Vegetables cost $17 for a peck and $25 for a half bushel. This includes corn, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, cucumbers and more, according to Eckert's.

“This is always a special time for Eckert’s as we offer three different Pick-Your-Own experiences this summer with fresh peaches, vegetables, and blackberries. We’re grateful to have such an abundance of produce to share with our guests,” says Chris Eckert, President of Eckert’s Inc. “Right now is the perfect time for a full Eckert’s experience with our Shows in the Shed concert series, multiple pick-your-own produce offerings, and our donut and custard shop. There is so much to do on our farms and we hope our guests make the most of it this summer.”

Pick-your-own blackberries are still available at both farms. From Friday, July 7, through Sunday, July 9, guests can pick a pound of blackberries and receive a free pound of them as part of a special offer.