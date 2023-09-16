Pedestrian dies in Saturday morning St. Louis motorcycle crash

The crash happened minutes before 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Broadway, south of Itaska Street and north of River Bluff Place.

ST. LOUIS — A man was walking in St. Louis's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood early Saturday morning when he was struck by a motorcycle.

According to a written release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The crash happened minutes before 2:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of S Broadway, the portion of the roadway south of Itaska Street and north of River Bluff Place.

The police report said the fatal crash was an accident. SLMPD's Accident Reconstruction team has been assigned to the case.

No other details were made available.

