Pedestrian fatally struck in hit-and-run Friday night on Interstate 70

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — A 31-year-old man died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle.

The man was struck shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on westbound Interstate 70 at mile marker 195, just outside of Warrenton, in Warren County, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

He was struck by an unknown vehicle in the leftmost lane of I-70. The vehicle left the scene after striking the man, the crash report said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Brian Page of Wright City.

No information about the vehicle that hit Page was available.