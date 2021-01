According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the westbound lanes of I-64 near Route 159 around 6:20 p.m.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill — Several lanes of Interstate 64 in the Metro East remain closed after a pedestrian was fatally hit Saturday night.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to the westbound lanes of I-64 near mile Route 159 around 6:20 p.m.

A woman was struck by a car while she was in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three lanes of westbound I-64 remained closed as of 9 p.m.

No other details have been made available.