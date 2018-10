HAZELWOOD, Mo. – Howdershell Road in Hazelwood remains closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 5900 block of Howdershell Road around 9 a.m. where a person was hit. Howdershell is closed between Dunn and Brown Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KSDK