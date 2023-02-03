x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man fatally struck by vehicle Thursday night in Overland

The vehicle that struck Woolford left the scene, according to the crash report.
Credit: Stock

OVERLAND, Mo. — A St. Louis man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in Overland.

The man was struck shortly after 9 p.m. while walking north across Midland Boulevard from Goodale Avenue, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and identified as 47-year-old William Woolford of St. Louis.

The vehicle that struck Woolford left the scene, according to the crash report. 

No additional information was released regarding the incident.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Evolution Cycles in Alton, Illinois, is creating art on 2 wheels

Before You Leave, Check This Out