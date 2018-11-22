O'FALLON, Mo. — A man has died after being hit by a Jeep late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to I-70 and Highway K in O’Fallon at 11:28 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian hit.

The driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene. He told investigators he was exiting the interstate onto Highway K when Michael Allbright walked into the road in front of him. Allbright died at the scene. He was 51 years old from Fredericktown, Missouri.

The collision caused emergency crews to close the ramp from I-70 onto Highway K for a short time overnight, but it has since reopened.

Police have not said whether the driver will face any charges.

© 2018 KSDK