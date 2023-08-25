Man dies in hit-and-run crash Thursday on Halls Ferry Road

The man was found lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was struck and killed Thursday night while walking on Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department, officers with the North County Precinct responded to the report of a person struck at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on southbound Halls Ferry Road near Sun Valley Drive. There, officers found a man lying in the street.

The man, not yet identified, suffered multiple bodily injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No striking vehicle or witnesses were found during a preliminary investigation, police said.

St. Louis Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit were investigating.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

5 On Your Side on demand