ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was hit by a car in St. Louis County Monday morning.

The call came in at about 6:18 a.m. Emergency crews rushed to the area of Lindbergh and Page where they found a person who had been hit by a car. First responders took the victim to a local hospital for life-saving treatment, St. Louis County police said.

Page Avenue was closed in both directions from Oak Avenue to Warson Road for about two hours while police investigators worked the scene, Sgt. Benjamin Granda said. The road reopened at 8 a.m.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

TRAFFIC: Live interactive traffic map

Top stories people are reading right now:

RELATED: Changes to all MetroBus routes start Monday

RELATED: St. Louis Wheel and Soda Fountain open Monday at Union Station

RELATED: Surprise September snowstorm creates unforgettable wintry wedding photos

RELATED: Democrats move ahead with impeachment as Republicans' Trump defenses vary