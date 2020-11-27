St. Louis man hit, killed by car on Illinois interstate

A car was traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 when it hit a 26-year-old man

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit and killed near East St. Louis Thursday night.

A car was traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 when it hit a 26-year-old St. Louis man who was in the left lane, according to Illinois State Police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials have not released his identity.

Two lanes of the interstate were closed for a few hours following the accident and have reopened.