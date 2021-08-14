Pedestrian hit and killed on Natural Bridge Avenue

When police arrived, the woman was unresponsive in the street

ST. LOUIS — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning in north St. Louis.

Police said when they arrived at the scene at about 1:30 a.m. on Natural Bridge Avenue near Union Boulevard, the woman was unresponsive in the street. She had sustained severe injuries throughout her body.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released as of Saturday afternoon.