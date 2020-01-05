x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (4) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

Pedestrian hit, killed on I-170 in St. Louis County

The person has not been identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on an interstate in north St. Louis County early Friday morning.

The incident happened in the northbound lanes near the Midland overpass.

Lanes were closed as police were investigating.

The person has not been identified.

No other information has been made available.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Woman in critical condition after shooting in West End neighborhood

'We should not be closed a day longer than we need to' | Eureka mayor moves reopening plan to May 15