Pedestrian hit, killed on I-170 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on an interstate in north St. Louis County early Friday morning.
The incident happened in the northbound lanes near the Midland overpass.
Lanes were closed as police were investigating.
The person has not been identified.
No other information has been made available.
This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
