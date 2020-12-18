Woman hit, killed while trying to cross the road in north St. Louis County

Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department responded to the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Cozens Avenue just after 7 p.m.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was fatally hit in north St. Louis County Thursday night.

Officers from the St. Louis County Police Department responded to the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Cozens Avenue just after 7 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a woman was trying to cross the road and walked out in front of a vehicle and was hit. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle remained on scene and cooperating with the investigation.

The woman's name has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side Receive more information.