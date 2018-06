ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed along northbound Interstate 55 Thursday morning, police said.

The accident occurred near Anheuser-Busch Brewery at Potomac shortly before 7 a.m. According to a police report, a 54-year-old man was parked on the east shoulder of I-55 because he ran out of gas. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the man as Lawrence Szolga.

