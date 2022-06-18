Woman hit and killed by vehicle on Shreve Avenue Friday night

The woman was not awake or breathing at the scene, according to St. Louis police.

ST. LOUIS — A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle just after 8:30 Friday night in the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue.

According to St. Louis Metro police, the vehicle that hit the woman overturned after the collision.

Both the driver of the vehicle and the woman hit were taken to a local hospital. The woman was not awake or breathing at the scene, according to St. Louis police.

The woman's name has not been released.

Police said the Accident Reconstruction team was handling the crash investigation.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.