Pedestrian fatally struck by semi while attempting to cross EB I-44

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A pedestrian was killed late Thursday night after being struck by a semitruck on eastbound Interstate 44.

According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 59-year-old Ibrahim Muratovic of St. Louis was attempting to cross the interstate at about 10:10 p.m. Thursday near the Elm Avenue exit in Webster Groves when he was struck by a semi traveling eastbound.

Responding Webster Groves firefighters pronounced Muratovic dead at the scene, according to the report.

The semitruck was totaled in the crash.

Following the crash, I-44 was closed near the Elm Avenue exit for about three hours as crews worked to clear the scene.