MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit on an interstate in Illinois early Saturday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile post 8 in Madison County for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other information has been provided.

