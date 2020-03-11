Person hit and killed by car near polling place in Affton

ST. LOUIS — A person was hit by a car and killed near a polling location Tuesday morning, according to St. Louis County police.
It happened at around 6 a.m. near the Affton White-Rodgers Community Center, which is open Tuesday as a polling place. A county police spokesman told 5 On Your Side a pedestrian was hit on MacKenzie Road.
There were about 100 people in line waiting to vote when the person was hit. The line stretched out of the parking lot and onto the sidewalk along MacKenzie Road.
Police later confirmed the pedestrian died from their injuries. It's not clear at this time whether the driver stayed at the scene.
Officers closed off a portion of MacKenzie Road outside the polling location while they investigated the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.