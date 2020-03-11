Person hit and killed by car near polling place in Affton

There were about 100 people in line waiting to vote when the person was hit

ST. LOUIS — A person was hit by a car and killed near a polling location Tuesday morning, according to St. Louis County police.

It happened at around 6 a.m. near the Affton White-Rodgers Community Center, which is open Tuesday as a polling place. A county police spokesman told 5 On Your Side a pedestrian was hit on MacKenzie Road.

There were about 100 people in line waiting to vote when the person was hit. The line stretched out of the parking lot and onto the sidewalk along MacKenzie Road.

Police later confirmed the pedestrian died from their injuries. It's not clear at this time whether the driver stayed at the scene.

We are working a fatal accident in the 9800 block of Mackenzie in the Affton Southwest Precinct. Traffic will be affected in the area for some time. pic.twitter.com/A0VMCjjYc0 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) November 3, 2020

Officers closed off a portion of MacKenzie Road outside the polling location while they investigated the scene.