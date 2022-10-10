Hit-and-run crash on Gravois Avenue leaves pedestrian dead

The driver fled the scene of the crash, St. Louis police said.

ST. LOUIS — A female pedestrian died Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of South Spring and Gravois avenues in St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday in St. Louis' Tower Grove South neighborhood, and the driver fled the scene.

The female victim, who had not yet been identified as of Monday morning, was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Accident reconstruction was requested. It was still unclear what led to the crash.