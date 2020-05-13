Man hit and killed while crossing I-64 near Clayton Road

Police said he was crossing the westbound lanes when he was struck by a Honda Accord

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 64 near Clayton Road Tuesday night.

He has been identified as 39-year-old Forrest Green of St. Louis.

The accident happened at 11:30 p.m., the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Green was crossing the westbound lanes when he was struck by a 2007 Honda Accord.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was not injured.

Several lanes of I-64 were closed in both directions overnight while crews were at the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.