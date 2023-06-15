St. Louis woman struck, killed by car while crossing I-170 Thursday morning

The victim was identified as 42-year-old Amber Byrum, of St. Louis.

The crash happened at 3:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-170 south of St. Charles Rock Road.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said that a 42-year-old woman was standing in the right lane of southbound I-170, attempting to cross the highway, when a Nissan Sentra, also in the right lane of southbound I-170, struck the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. She was identified as 42-year-old Amber Byrum, of St. Louis.

The driver of the Nissan was uninjured, according to the crash report.

Police were on scene for several hours investigating the crash. The highway reopened completely around 6:30 a.m., according to MoDOT.

