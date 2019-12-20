WENTZVILLE, Mo. — A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Leutkenhaus Boulevard and E. Pittman Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
The St. Charles County Ambulance District said the adult patient was rushed to the hospital.
The Wentzville Police Department said that Luetkenhaus Boulevard would be closed in both directions from E. Pitman Avenue to E. Pearce Boulevard while police investigate.
The road was expected to reopen at around 7 p.m.
