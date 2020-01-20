ST. LOUIS — Jan. 20 is Penguin Awareness Day and the Saint Louis Zoo is one of the best spots to see them!

Not only can you go to the zoo to see four different species of penguins, but you can also watch them daily on the zoo’s web cam.

The zoo also offers a behind-the-scenes Penguin and Puffin Coast tour. During the one-hour tour, you can learn about the conservation center for threatened Humboldt penguins, see the kitchen and food prep area and have an up close and personal visit with some of the playful penguins! It costs $75 per person. For more information, click here

