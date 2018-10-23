DE SOTO, Mo. — They say zombie-like people are taking over their town, and now they're fighting back.

Nearly 200 people attended a meeting with the police chief in De Soto Monday night, voicing their concerns about harassment by drug addicts and homeless people and how the police respond.

"Sometimes they open the doors and yell into the buildings, they punch the windows, they punch the brick of the buildings,” Deanna Farrar said.

She owns Pine Mountain Country Coffee Shop on Main Street with her husband. They say the harassment is so bad, they’ve had to implement a buddy system for their employees.

“The employees can't take out the trash alone, they can't lock up alone,” she said.

She has a name for the people causing the chaos.

"We call them 'walkers'. A lot of the businesses on Main Street call them 'walkers'," she said.

Others we talked to call them zombies. They are terms that De Soto's police chief doesn't like.

“I think that term is a little demeaning to people that are homeless and people that are shrugging with drug addiction. It's not for me to tell them how they can describe these people, but we have a serious homeless and serious drug problem in town, that is correct,” he said.

We asked him how to solve that problem.

"We're like every other community. You cannot arrest your way out of drug addiction,” he said.

But perhaps unlike other communities, his police department has its own problems.

"It's been kind of a mess,” he said.

When Chief Jeff McCreary took over this summer, and he says he inherited a department that was an hour away from being disbanded.

"It's obviously not going to be as effective as a well established, as a well-oiled machine of an established department. So one of the things I'll need from people is to hear from them,” he said.

That’s why so many people attended the meeting Monday — to tell him about their concerns and listen to how he’s trying to make their streets safer.

He mentioned a couple of things the department’s doing that could help the problem down the road.

They've renovated the jail, so they can hold the people they arrest, and they’re requesting from mental health services longer involuntary holds.

But the chief says some estimates show the police department won’t be rebuilt for five or more years.

