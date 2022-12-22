Last minute holiday shoppers stock up on goods at Brentwood store before winter storm hits

A busy, snowy day that paid off for customers and the popular store.

BRENTWOOD, Mo. — Thursday's winter weather definitely didn't stop people from flocking to the Westlake Ace Hardware store in Brentwood.

"We opened at 7:30 morning and at that time we had a line in front of the store," General Manager Shelby Spear said.

Spear said once those cold-weary customers trekked inside, they snatched up ice scrapers, bags of salt and of course scores of shovels.

"We got a heavy-duty snow shovel that has a lot of weight to it so when you start pushing the snow, it'll carry you through it. We also have seed spreaders that can help you put all that salt down," Spear said.

Dozens of pre-holiday shoppers hit the store before snowy conditions and dangerous wind chills hit the St. Louis region.

"People are buying the essentials to make sure they're safe, rather than Christmas gifts, " Spear also said.

Homeowners also could not wait to get their hands on space heaters.

"Real popular ones are Grenado. That brand's real popular, small and really can put off some heat well," Spear said.

As for those window-stripping and insulation items that keep homeowners' pipes from bursting?

They too left shelves in no times.

"The issue with the pipes being frozen is you treat them before the pipes freeze," Spear said.

Bob Shelton scooped up his essentials before the winter storm settled in.

"So, I have a gas fireplace and it has a battery backup, so if the power goes out my battery will give me heat in my house. Yes, I'm playing it smart," Shelton said.

"We made big bucks today and I think it will pick up again tomorrow," Spear said.