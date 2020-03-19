ST. LOUIS — Two people were rushed to the hospital after a fire at a high-rise apartment in south St. Louis Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue in St. Louis' Mt. Pleasant neighborhood just after 7 p.m. for a fire at the 10-story apartment building. The initial call said people were trapped in the building.

A short time after firefighters arrived, second and third alarms were sounded to get more help on the scene.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said smoke was coming from the fourth floor of the building when they arrived, and residents were carrying two people injured by the fire out of the building.

Firefighters eventually found the apartment that was on fire, and when they entered the apartment, two oxygen tanks blew up. Jenkerson said the firefighters were able to knock the fire down and get everyone else out safely.

Jenkerson said the building contained about 120 apartments, 90 of which were occupied at the time of the fire. The number of people in the building is why they sounded the additional alarms.

Jenkerson did not say what might have caused the fire.

