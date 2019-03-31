WENTZVILLE, Mo. — People lined up outside Wentzville tattoo shop Cardinal Body Art hours before they opened Sunday to get some fresh ink and help stray dogs.

Sunday is the shop's fourth annual Rescue Inked event. The event started at noon and runs until 10 p.m., but the shop had a line outside the shop starting at 9:45 a.m.

For the event, Cardinal Body Art is offering a number of pre-drawn "flash" tattoos for $50. Organizers said $10 from each tattoo goes to Missouri K9 Friends, a nonprofit that rescues stray dogs and advocates for animal welfare.

In addition to the tattoos, the shop had raffles, games and other surprises. For more information about the event, click here.

Other organizations helping with the event were the Missouri Bully Alliance — a group that advocates against breed specific legislation — and Team Trooper — a group created to help and cheer on Trooper, the dog found severely abused in 2018.

