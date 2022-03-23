'I can't wait to see him': People raise money to support injured Bonne Terre officer

All of Bullpen Sports Grill's profits from Wednesday night will be donated to Worley while he recovers after being shot in the line of duty.

PARK HILLS, Mo. — Outside of the Bullpen Sports Grill you'll see a blue line around the logo, and inside you'll find all the people who support what it represents.

"I was a police officer for 28 years, and it hits home anytime something happens to another officer," Gary Urbantke said.

Hundreds of people, whether they knew Bonne Terre Police Corporal Garrett Worley personally or not, showed up Wednesday night to support his recovery.

"A lot of people don't understand the brotherhood that the thin blue line has. When one hurts, we all hurt," Jason Fitzwater said.

"We'd always play and we'd laugh and everything, so it was always a good time to be around Corporal Worley," Kyle Franklin said.

Worley is in recovery after responding to a disturbance call at a nearby motel that turned into a shootout and left him severely injured and his best friend and colleague Officer Lane Burns, dead.

"I was hurt just because that's a family friend of mine," Franklin said.

Nick Basinger, owner of the Bullpen organized a second fundraiser specifically to help Worley. He raised about $8,000 from the first.

"I think we're going to exceed $8,000 personally just from everyone that has come out," Basinger said.

100% of the profits from tonight will go to Worley's family and to help cover his medical expenses.

"I can't wait to see him again. Say hi at least, it's a blessing that he's still with us today," Franklin said.

It was also Corporal Worley's birthday.

The band asked everyone to join them in singing happy birthday.