People rally for abortion rights in front of federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis

Hundreds of advocates for abortion rights rallied against the potential Supreme Courts decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of advocates for abortion rights chanted in front of the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis on Tuesday.

"Leaking of this draft really just confirms what we already feared for so long, that our Supreme Court would overrule Roe vs. Wade," Aaliyah Bailey with Pro-Choice Missouri said.

The U.S. Supreme Court's potential decision to reverse the constitutional right to abortion means it would be left up to state lawmakers to decide whether the procedure should be legal or not.

"Women are always going to have abortions no matter what the laws are in this country. They will access them, and if they're illegal and not safe, women are going to die," Anne Taussig said.

"This is actually an issue of class, because wealthy women will always have access to abortion and will be able to travel anywhere. Poor women, young women, women in rural areas, often minority women will not," Joan Lipkin said.

"Black women are three to four times more likely to die during childbirth than their white counterparts," Bailey said.

In the midst of the rally, people blocked off 10th Street, and someone tried to drive through the crowd.

"This car came up to us, came up to us somewhat slowly and then paused and then accelerated into us," Joseph Cook said.

Cook was hit and ended up on top of the hood.

"There's a lot of really angry, nasty, ugly people out there who are totally happy to run people over," Cook said.

He said he was feeling okay and went back to focus on the matter at hand... standing up for abortion rights.

"It was a draft, it wasn't a final decision, so we are still here we are still fighting and we are still getting abortions," Bailey said.

We reached out to several organizations who are against abortion.