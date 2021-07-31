People who attended county council meeting urged to quarantine after positive COVID-19 case

At Tuesday night's meeting, the St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 to strike down a mask mandate after hours of public feedback

ST. LOUIS — One person who attended a contentious St. Louis County Council meeting earlier this week at which a mask mandate was struck down tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said.

The St. Louis Department of Health said it is working to identify and notify people who may have been in contact with the person.

Out of an abundance of caution, the department recommends that anyone who attended Tuesday night's meeting quarantine for the next nine days and monitor their symptoms.

A capacity crowd packed into the council chambers, with most people not wearing a face mask.

“The (Department of Health) is continuing its contact tracing investigation into this case and encourages those who have not received a COVID-19 to get vaccinated. It is the best tool we have to prevent severe COVID-19 complications, including death," said acting director of health Dr. Fredrick Echols.