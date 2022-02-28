'People's Convoy' calls for end to mask mandates during stop in Show-Me State

Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate and Illinois' mandate ended on Monday.

CUBA, Mo. — A nationwide convoy is making its way through the Show-Me State, but their goal may be changing as states across the country drop mask mandates.

Over the last 5 days, the organizers of the ‘People's Convoy’ said they have raised more than $1.5-million for their cause.

The town of Cuba, Missouri, typically has a population of around 3,300, but that changed when the ‘People’s Convoy’ came to town.

“Cuba has never seen this many people ever,” said Mike Dawson. “I’ve been in and out of Cuba for 40 years.”

The members of the ‘People’s Convoy’ came to Cuba, Missouri, from all over the country.

“Fredonia, Arizona,” said Stephen Corson.

“I live just outside of Sullivan,” said Dawson.

“I now live in Oregon,” said Robinell. “That’s where I left from to join the convoy.”

The convoy started in California on Feb. 23 with the goal of raising awareness about their demand that the Declaration of National Emergency concerning the COVID-19 pandemic be lifted.

“It’s not 'I’m a Republican, and you’re a Democrat,' it’s about I’m an American let’s live like Americans,” said Dawson.

“We’ve got to save this country,” said Robinell. “I don’t want to leave the mess that we’ve got going on for my babies, or my grandbabies, or my great-grandchildren, you know.”

However, Missouri never had a statewide mask mandate.

“We don’t want any mandates,” said Corson.

The state of Illinois lifted its mask mandate on Monday.

“The science changed,” said Robinell. “It has 18 wheels now.”

“We’re definitely moving away from the mandates,” said Corson. “Most of us American citizens, especially us type, are afraid they’re going to bring them back for almost any reason.”

With that in mind we asked members of the group if they had a new goal before they gather outside of Washington D.C.

“We understand the mandates are ending,” said Dawson. “This is about the rest of our freedoms. Don’t lock us down. Don’t take away what we have. Just let us be who we are and who we were.”

The People’s Convoy is going to roll out of Cuba around 7 a.m. Tuesday.