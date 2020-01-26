ST. LOUIS — A person was carjacked in St. Louis' Botanical Heights neighborhood on Saturday night.

According to police, the victim was stopped at the intersection of McRee and Thurman Avenues by a suspect who approached them with a handgun.

The carjacker demanded the vehicle and then fired a shot at the victim.

The victim complied and the suspect left in the vehicle.

The victim was not injured during the incident

If you have information about this incident call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

