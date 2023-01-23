1 dead after single-car crash while fleeing police Monday in north St. Louis

St. Louis police’s accident reconstruction unit is handling the investigation.

ST. LOUIS — One person died after fleeing police and crashing on Monday in north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that shortly after 11:30 a.m. a St. Louis County police officer in the North County Precinct attempted to stop a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer on westbound Chambers Road from Lord Drive. The driver failed to yield, according to police.

It is unknown at this time what led up to the first attempt to stop the vehicle.

Then, a St. Louis County detective in an unmarked vehicle observed the Trailblazer eastbound on Dunn Road between Lilac Avenue and Riverview Drive.

The vehicle was seen driving at a high rate of speed and did not stop at two red lights, police said. The detective also made an attempt to stop the Trailblazer but the driver failed to yield again.

The detective disengaged from the situation near Riverview Drive and Interstate 270 when he determined the vehicle would not stop, according to St. Louis County police.

About a mile-and-a-half down Riverview, the vehicle then lost control and drove off the road, flipping several times, in the area of Riverview Drive and Chambers Road, police said.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to a local hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

St. Louis police’s accident reconstruction unit is handling the investigation.