One person dead after crash on I-44 westbound at Shrewsbury early Friday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a crash on I-44 westbound at Shrewsbury Avenue has killed one person.

Highway Patrol said on the scene of the crash that two people were in one vehicle traveling westbound on I-44 when the driver lost control of the car, drove 50 feet into some trees and hit a large tree.

One person died in the crash and the other experienced minor injuries. There was heavy damage to the car's front end.

The crash occurred a little after 1 a.m. Friday. Highway Patrol closed 3 lanes of westbound I-44 for about 4 hours to clear it from the roadway.