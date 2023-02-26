Searchers find body of person killed in Saturday night fire in St. Louis

Firefighters could not find the person's body while fighting the fire Saturday. Searchers found the body Sunday morning.

ST. LOUIS — A person's body was recovered from a multi-family home Sunday morning hours after a fire damaged the building Saturday night.

St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Garon Mosby said the person's body was found Sunday morning at a home on the 4600 block of Greer Avenue. The two-story, four-family home was damaged in a fire that started at about 10:30 Saturday night.

The fire department tweeted Saturday night that one person was rescued from the fire, but another was unaccounted for.

