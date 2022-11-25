1 dead after fatal house fire in Freeburg, Illinois

Officials said an investigation showed the home had no working smoke detectors.

FREEBURG, Ill. — A person died Friday morning in a house fire in Freeburg, Illinois.

According to Fire Chief Hans Mueller, Freeburg Fire Protection District received calls at about 7 a.m. for a residential house fire in the 700 block of Kessler Road.

On scene, firefighters found the home with flames showing and heavy fire. Mueller said fire crews had to force entry into the home.

Once inside the home, firefighters found one person who had died during the fire. Mueller said that person was the only occupant of the home.

Mueller said an investigation showed the home had no working smoke detectors.

No information was released about the person who died.

Mueller said the fire is believed to have been a results of an electrical issue.

