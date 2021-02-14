Police found a person had been shot in the 1100 block of East 11th Street

ST. LOUIS — One person was fatally shot early Saturday afternoon in Alton, Illinois, the city's police chief said.

Chief Marcos Pulido said officers from his department responded to a "trouble call" at 12:07 p.m. near the intersection of East 11th Street and Alby Street. While officers were on their way, the department received additional calls for gunshots being fired in that area.

Police found a person had been shot in the 1100 block of East 11th Street, about four blocks east of the location where officers initially responded.

Pulido said the victim, whose age or sex weren't released by police pending notification of family members, was pronounced dead at Alton Memorial Hospital.

"The person responsible for the shooting was located. … This was not a random act of violence and the subjects involved in this investigation are familiar with each other," Pulido said.

This is the third homicide in Alton this year. Earlier this month, two men were found dead inside a home in the 2300 block of Wedgewood Drive. Police said Bryce Andrews, 22, the adopted son of one of the men, killed both men and set a fire to conceal their deaths.