Person found dead near railroad crossing in Eureka

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
EUREKA, Mo. — Eureka Police are investigating after a person was found dead near a railroad crossing on Saturday morning.

Police said around 6:30 a.m. they were notified there was a body near the private railroad crossing at the 300 block of West Main Street in Eureka.

The department said they are working with the Union Pacific Railroad in the investigation.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

If you know anything about what may have happened you can call the Eureka Police Department at (636) 938-6600.

