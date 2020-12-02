ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Westbound lanes of Interstate 44 in St. Louis County are shut down after a person was fatally hit by a car early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near 141 around 5:30 a.m. St. Louis County police confirmed a person was fatally hit. The person’s identity has not been released.

Traffic is being diverted at 141.

No other details have been made available.

