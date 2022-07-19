Man hit, killed by car in St. Louis

The victim's identity has not been released.

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was hit and killed in St. Louis late Monday night.

The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of North Grand Boulevard.

According to investigators, a man was crossing Grand and stopped in the middle of the street, turned around and started walking back when he was hit by a car.

After hitting the man, the driver turned around and came back to the scene. The driver stayed at the scene for “a short while” before leaving, according to a police report.

Witnesses at the scene told police two cars were traveling at a high rate of speed on Grand when the victim was hit.

St. Louis police’s accident reconstruction unit responded and is handling the investigation. No other information, including the victim’s identity, has been released.

