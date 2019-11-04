FLORISSANT, Mo. – One person was transported to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a car was driven into a building in Florissant.

The person transported to a hospital was working inside the building.

Emergency crews responded to 1135 N. Highway 67 around 2:20 p.m. The building has significant damage.

The building is the County Accounting and Tax Service.

The Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said two patients were being treated on scene.

