ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 are closed near the Blanchette Bridge after a crash Friday morning.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said a box truck rear-ended a tractor-trailer.

One person was seriously injured in the crash.

Officials expect the interstate to be closed for about an hour.

Click here for a look at the 5 On Your Side traffic map.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 on Your Side receives more information.

More Local News