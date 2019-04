CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and car in Creve Coeur, Missouri, Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened on Decker Lane near Old Ballas Road in at around 4 p.m. Police closed Decker Lane between Old Ballas Road and Studt Avenue for the investigation.

Video of the scene shows a black motorcycle and blue passenger vehicle involved in the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not said if anyone else was injured.