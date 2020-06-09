x
Person killed in crash in Florissant Saturday evening

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units respond to the scene of an emergency.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A person was killed and multiple others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Florissant Saturday night.

According to the Florissant Police Department, two vehicles collided in the 8400 block of North Lindbergh Blvd around 9:15 P.M.

One of the drivers involved was killed due to injuries sustained in the crash.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash had multiple passengers that were all transported to an area hospital for treatment.

An investigation from the Florissant Police Department is underway.

