FARMINGTON, Mo. — A person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash was on northbound US-67 near Missouri Route 221, just outside Farmington, Missouri.

The highway patrol said a small SUV and a semi-truck were involved in the crash, but did not say what caused it. A passenger in the SUV was killed and the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with serous injuries.

As of 3:45, the right lane was blocked.