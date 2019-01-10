ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called to investigate after a two-car crash left a person dead Monday afternoon.

A highway patrol spokesman said the crash happened on Bellefontaine Road near Interstate 270 at around 3:40. He said a car driving southbound crossed the center line and hit a car head-on.

Police said the driver that crossed the center line was killed in the crash. The other driver was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The spokesman did not say how badly the other driver was hurt.

