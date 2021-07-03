Person killed in High Ridge apartment fire Saturday night

A neighbor confirmed that someone was still in the apartment, and a rescue attempt began immediately

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a large fire killed a person in High Ridge Saturday night.

Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 1800 block of Gravois Road.

According to the press release, when firefighters arrived, it was apparent that the fire was coming from the front door of one of the units.

A neighbor confirmed that someone was still in the apartment, and a rescue attempt began immediately.

The victim was located in the front room of the apartment and was removed from the fire within minutes.

However, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics a short time later.

The identity of the victim has not yet been confirmed.

The investigation of what caused the fire is being handled by the Missouri State Fire Marshall’s office and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Arson Investigation Team.

High Ridge Fire was assisted by Eureka Fire District, Fenton Fire District, Mehlville Fire District, Saline Valley Fire District, and Valley Park Fire District.

In Jefferson County, a separate apartment fire also killed a person Saturday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., firefighters found the body of an older woman in the apartment alone.

The woman's apartment is one of 16 that are part of Brennan's Point Townhomes, a four-building complex in the 1800 block of Gravois Road about a mile east of Old Sugar Creek Road.

The sheriff's office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of that fire, which doesn't appear to be suspicious.