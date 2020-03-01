FERGUSON, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Ferguson.
Police said a young man was shot at a home along North Florissant Road.
Officials said the situation appears to be domestic.
No other information has been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
