KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A person was hit and killed by a train in Kirkwood this weekend.

Early Sunday at about midnight, Kirkwood police and EMS crews responded to the area of the Union Pacific Railroad and South Harrison Avenue for the report of a person hit by a train. First responders arrived to find the victim did not survive.

Police believe the victim was trying to get personal items off the tracks when the train hit them.

Kirkwood police have not released the victim’s identity. No other details are available at this time.

