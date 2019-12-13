ST. LOUIS — A person of interest in a Major case Squad investigation was taken into custody Friday morning.

On Tuesday, 43-year-old Scott Brown was found unresponsive, lying in the street in the area of Poag Road near Route 111 in Edwardsville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said foul play is suspected in Brown’s death.

On Friday at around 9 a.m., the Major Case Squad was trying to make contact with a person of interest in the investigation. The person then fled from a Belleville home in a car.

Police continued to follow the car into St. Louis where the person was taken into custody in the 1800 block of Cole Street.

The person of interest is being held on unrelated charges that are related to Friday morning’s incident.

Anyone with information regarding Brown’s death should call the Major Case Squad at 618-307-1611.